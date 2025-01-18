Barcelona stumble to frustrating Getafe draw in title setback

Barcelona could only muster a 1-1 draw at Getafe on Saturday in La Liga as they were unable to recover ground on the top two in the Spanish title race.

Jules Kounde sent the visitors ahead early on but Mauro Arambarri levelled for Getafe in the first half and Barcelona could not break down Jose Bordalas' well-drilled side.

The draw leaves the Catalans five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who lost 1-0 at Leganes earlier in the day, but Hansi Flick's side could not take advantage of it.

After a slump in the final weeks of 2024, Barcelona won the Spanish Super Cup last week and then thumped Real Betis in the Copa del Rey, indicating they were back to their best.

However they dropped two points on the road in their first league match of 2025 as Getafe, 16th, scrapped their way to a hard-fought point.

Flick selected what has proven his strongest side in recent weeks to try and get a result at Getafe, against whom the Catalans failed to score on their previous four away visits.

The Blaugrana did not have to wait long to end that run, with Kounde finding the net in the ninth minute.

The French defender, who also scored in the Copa del Rey win against Real Betis in midweek, was cleverly fed by Pedri.

Although David Soria saved Kounde's first effort, he was able to turn the rebound home.

However after that Barcelona came up against the same old struggles they have often faced at the Coliseum.

Getafe dug deep and did not allow striker Robert Lewandowski, La Liga's top scorer, room to breathe.

The hosts pulled level after 34 minutes when Coba's effort was parried by Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena, but Arambarri pounced to nudge home.

Barcelona had a chance to go back ahead before the break but Lewandowski headed Alejandro Balde's ball across the face of goal, with Kounde and Ronald Araujo close to reaching it but unable to convert.

Getafe maintained their typically tight set-up after the break and Flick brought on Dani Olmo to try and unpick the lock.

Substitute Frenkie de Jong forced a diving save from Soria with a long-range effort as the Catalan giants pushed for victory.

Raphinha should have struck for Barcelona in the final minutes but hit the side netting from close range after Lamine Yamal found him with a swirling cross.

On Sunday Spanish and European champions Real Madrid, second, host Las Palmas, aiming to move top of La Liga.









