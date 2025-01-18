Palestinian government ready to take on its responsibilities in Gaza: President Abbas

The Palestinian government is ready to take on its responsibilities in the Gaza Strip following the implementation of a ceasefire agreement, President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday.

During a phone call with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, Abbas reiterated "the Palestinian position on the necessity of an immediate ceasefire and a complete Israeli withdrawal from it (Gaza), and the State of Palestine assuming its full responsibilities in the Strip, as it is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory," according to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

The Palestinian president emphasized "the readiness of the government and its civil and security apparatus to assume their full responsibilities in the Gaza Strip to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, return the displaced to their homes and places of residence, and restore basic services such as water, electricity, and reconstruction."

He also highlighted "the importance of accelerating the entry of relief aid by international organizations in coordination with the Palestinian government and forcing the occupation authorities to stop the serious attacks and violations taking place in the West Bank and Jerusalem," according to Wafa.

Abbas further highlighted "the need to stop all forms of colony expansion, crimes of colonists, and violations against Islamic and Christian sanctities."

Qatar announced a three-phase ceasefire agreement late Wednesday evening to end more than 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, with the ceasefire set to take effect at 8.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Sunday.

Nearly 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed and more than 110,700 injured in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





