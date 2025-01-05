Tottenham Hotspur sign Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague

Tottenham Hotspur signed Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague on Sunday.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Antonin Kinsky from SK Slavia Prague, subject to international clearance and work permit.

"The 21-year-old goalkeeper has agreed a deal that will run until 2031 and will wear the number 31 shirt," the London club said in a statement.

Kinsky joined Slavia Prague in 2021 but he had loan spells in Czech clubs.

He returned to Slavia Prague for the 2024-25 football season to amass 29 appearances across the Czech league, UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Champions League qualifiers and he kept 14 clean sheets.

Tottenham are on 24 points in 20 matches to be 12th in the English Premier League table.