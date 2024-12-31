Mbappé to Real Madrid, Osimhen to Galatasaray in 2024 blockbusters

The 2024 summer saw sensational football signings as French superstar and 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid and Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan during the same transfer window.

On June 3, Mbappe, 26, left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to complete his move to Real Madrid, which the Spanish giants confirmed.

A couple of days after their UEFA Champions League triumph, Real Madrid signed Mbappe on a free transfer.

The player's deal at PSG expired this summer.

Mbappe's impact at Real Madrid in the first weeks of the Spanish league was criticized. He scored 14 goals and made four assists in 24 matches for the club.

On July 27, Real Madrid signed highly-rated Brazilian teenager Endrick to a six-year contract just days after his 18th birthday.

The Whites paid €47.5 million ($50 million) to Brazilian club Palmeiras.