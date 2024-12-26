Manchester City held to 1-1 draw by Everton in Premier League

Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton in week 18 of the English Premier League on Thursday.

Manchester City broke the deadlock when Bernardo Silva made a close-range finish in the 14th minute at Etihad Stadium. Jeremy Doku assisted him.

Everton's Iliman Ndiaye fired the ball into the top corner to equalize the game in the 36th minute.

In the 52nd minute, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved Erling Haaland's penalty kick.

The match concluded with both sides taking a point in Manchester.

Pep Guardiola's defending champions have now won one of their last 13 games in all competitions.

Everton, who have a game in hand are 15th with 17 points while Manchester City are sixth with 28 points