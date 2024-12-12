Juventus upset Manchester City 2-0 in Champions League

Juventus defeated Manchester City 2-0 on matchday six of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Juventus opened the scoring when Dusan Vlahovic scored a header in the 53rd minute at Juventus Stadium in Turin, assisted by Kenan Yildiz.

The Italian giants doubled their advantage in the 75th minute with a volley goal from Weston McKennie, set up by an assist from Timothy Weah.

With the result, Juventus climbed to 14th place with 11 points, while Manchester City slipped to 22nd place with eight points.

Meanwhile, Liverpool tops the League Phase table with 18 points, winning all six games in the Champions League.

