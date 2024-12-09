Luis Nani retires from professional football at 38 after 19 years of illustrious career

Portuguese footballer Luis Nani announced his retirement at the age of 38 on Sunday, drawing the curtain on an illustrious 19-year playing career.

"The time has come to say goodbye, I have decided to finish my career as a professional player," Nani said on Instagram.

"It's been an amazing ride and I wanted to thank every single person who has helped me and supported me through the highs and lows during a career which lasted over 20 years and gave me so many unforgettable memories. Time to turn a new leaf and focus on new goals and dreams. See you soon!" he added.

Nani began his professional career with Sporting CP in 2005 and has since played for Manchester United, Fenerbahçe, Valencia, Lazio, Orlando City, Venezia, Melbourne Victory, Adana Demirspor, and Estrela Amadora, respectively.

He helped the Red Devils win four Premier League titles, a FIFA Club World Cup, and a UEFA Champions League triumph.

The left winger lifted the EURO 2016 title with the Portugal national team.