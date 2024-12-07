Dortmund stumble to 1-1 draw at Gladbach to stay winless on the road

Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens fired in a superb goal after a solo effort but his team could not get past a 1-1 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Saturday and remain without an away win this season.

It was the Ruhr valley club's second consecutive league draw after last week's 1-1 stalemate against Bayern Munich and coming four days before next week's Champions League home game against Barcelona.

Dortmund, who have lost four and drawn two of their six away games, are fifth on 21 points, 12 behind leaders Bayern Munich, who beat Heidenheim 4-2.

Gladbach, who were reduced to 10 men after substitute Tomas Cvancara was sent off late on, are 11th on 18 points.

In-form Gittens, who has now scored for a fourth straight game across all competitions, shook off two markers, cut into the box and drove in his shot off the post for a 64th minute lead with his fifth league goal.

Gladbach levelled in the 71st with a well-taken Kevin Stoeger penalty following a lengthy VAR review.

The hosts almost grabbed the winner in the 81st but Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel tipped Robin Hack's shot onto the crossbar.

They were, however, left with 10 men in stoppage time after Cvancara's two yellow cards in two minutes after coming on in the 89th minute.







