LECCES REBICS GRABS LAST-GASP EQUALISER TO STUN JUVE IN 1-1 DRAW

Lecce's Ante Rebic netted deep into stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw with visitors Juventus, who opened the scoring through a fortuitous strike from Andrea Cambiaso in a high-drama Serie A clash on Sunday.

Juve are in sixth place in the table, with 26 points, six adrift of leaders Napoli, while Lecce are 16th with 13 points.

Juve broke the deadlock after 68 minutes when Cambiaso fired a long shot from outside the box, which deflected off the leg of Lecce defender Kialonda Gaspar and wrongfooted keeper Wladimiro Falcone on its way into the net.

Lecce then launched an attack with the lively crowd behind them, and deep into stoppage time, Rebic was left unmarked to receive a cross and tap the ball in from close range.





