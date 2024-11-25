Real Madrid beat Leganes 3-0 to narrow gap between Spanish leaders Barcelona

Real Madrid won at Leganes 3-0 to close the gap on Spanish La Liga leaders Barcelona to four points on Sunday.

French superstar Kylian Mbappe was at the far post to score an easy chance for Real Madrid before the break.

Federico Valverde, a Real Madrid midfielder from Uruguay, hit a powerful freekick to score his team's second goal in the 66th minute.

In the 86th minute, Real Madrid's English star Jude Bellingham made it 3-0 for the visitors with a header right after his Moroccan teammate Brahim Diaz's deflected shot was off the crossbar.

After 13 games in the Spanish league, Real Madrid boosted their points to 30 to leapfrog their city rivals Atletico Madrid into second place.

Third-place Atletico Madrid have 29 points.

La Liga leaders Barcelona suffered a 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday to have 34 points.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid have a game in hand as the Whites are hot on Barcelona's trail.









