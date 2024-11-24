Man United held at Ipswich as Amorim reign begins

 Contact Us
Ruben Amorim got off to an inauspicious start as Manchester United manager in a 1-1 draw at lowly Ipswich on Sunday. The Red Devils had a dream start through Marcus Rashford's second-minute goal but Omari Hutchinson's spectacular strike earned a deserved point for Ipswich.

Published November 24,2024
Manchester United had to settle for a 1-1 draw at lowly Ipswich Town in Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim's first match in charge as Marcus Rashford's early goal was cancelled out by a deflected strike from Omari Hutchinson in the Premier League on Sunday.

United, who began with a 3-4-2-1 formation, took the lead after 81 seconds through Rashford who stole in between two defenders to steer the ball home after a brilliant run down the right by Amad who then delivered the perfect cross.

United keeper Andre Onana made a brilliant one-handed save to deny Liam Delap as halftime loomed but Ipswich equalised in the 43rd minute as Hutchinson curled a shot into the top corner helped by a deflection off visiting defender Noussair Mazraoui.

After the break Ipswich striker Sam Szmodics almost scored with a back-heel that Onana saved with his feet but neither side could find a winner. The result leaves United in 12th place with 16 points, six off the top four. Ipswich are 18th with nine.