GERMANYS LÖW STILL READY TO RETURN TO COACHING

News Sports Germany's Löw still ready to return to coaching

Germany's Löw still ready to return to coaching

Former Germany coach Joachim Löw expressed interest in returning to coaching, stating he would consider a compelling national team job offer. Löw led Germany to the 2014 World Cup title.

DPA SPORTS Published November 18,2024 Subscribe

Former Germany coach Joachim Löw has said he could return to the dugout if he receives an interesting national team job offer.



Löw, 64, led Germany to the 2014 World Cup title during his 15-year reign 2006-2021.



He has not coached since then and told broadcasters SWR on Sunday night that he was not interested in coaching a Bundesliga club, but only a national team, "if it really interests me and I find the task exciting.



"So far, I haven't been absolutely and passionately gripped by a task. If that happens, then I'm certainly ready to do something again," Löw said.



Löw praised new young German stars Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, naming them indispensable because "they shape the game and are so unpredictable for the opposition going forward."



Löw also spoke highly of his former assistant and successor Hansi Flick, who is now in charge of Spanish league leaders Barcelona.



"Barcelona are of course a club with an incredible philosophy, and Hansi is there for a reason," he said.



"Barcelona also know that Hansi is very good with young players and that he is a coach who thinks offensively and, above all, is courageous. And that's why he fits right in there."











