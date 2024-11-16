Portugal thrash Poland 5-1 to seal UEFA Nations League quarterfinal spot

Portugal booked their place in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League quarterfinals after the hosts hammered Poland 5-1 in a Friday match in Porto.

At Dragao Stadium, Portugal broke the deadlock in a quick counterattack in minute 59 as AC Milan star Rafael Leao scored a powerful header following left-back Nuno Mendes' cross.

In the 71st minute, Portugal were awarded a penalty after a handball by Polish defender Jakub Kiwior. Captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the white spot to double the lead.

Bruno Fernandes, who plays for Manchester United on the club side, made it 3-0 via a screamer after 80 minutes. Three minutes later, Pedro Neto scored Portugal's fourth goal in the penalty area.

Ronaldo was on the scoresheet again as he scored an overhead kick to make it 5-0 in the 87th minute.

Polish midfielder Dominik Marczuk scored a consolation goal for the visitors to end the scoring. All six goals were scored in the second half.

Roberto Martinez's Portugal proceeded to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Portugal won the Nations League Group A1 with 13 points in five matches.

Croatia are second with seven points before the last matches.

Poland and Scotland have four points each after matchday five.

Scotland beat 10-man Croatia 1-0 in Glasgow in a Friday match as Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn scored the winner near the end of the match.

On Nov. 18, Croatia, which are waiting for a last eight spot, will host Portugal in Split. Poland will face Scotland in Warsaw on the same day.

Portugal joined Italy, France, Germany and Spain in the Nations League last eight.

The League A quarterfinals will be held in March 2025. The final of the tournament will be played in June.

- Already-qualified Spain win group after toppling Denmark

Spain, which have already qualified for the quarterfinals, won at Denmark 2-1 in a Friday Group A4 match.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Ayoze Perez were the scorers for the national team at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium. Gustav Isaksen scored a late goal for Denmark.

Spain have 13 points to win the group, and Denmark are on seven points and is second.

Third-place Serbia have five points after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in Zurich. Switzerland bottomed the group with two points and will be relegated to the second-tier League B.

In their next fixture, Spain will host Switzerland on Nov. 18 to conclude the group phase while Serbia set to play a critical home match against Denmark on the same day.

Serbia must win next week's match to make the quarterfinals.