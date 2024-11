Lebanon's Hezbollah said it targeted five military bases in and near north Israel's Haifa, after the Israeli army said two people were injured after a rocket attack hit a synagogue in the city.

Hezbollah fighters targeted a "technical base", the "Haifa naval base", the Stella Maris naval base and two other bases near Haifa, one of them home to "an Israeli enemy army gas station", with simultaneous "salvos of missiles", the Iran-backed group said in a statement.