 Contact Us
News World Zelenskiy says Ukraine must try to ensure war ends next year through diplomacy

Zelenskiy says Ukraine must try to ensure war ends next year through diplomacy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed a desire to end the war with Russia through diplomacy by next year, despite acknowledging Russia's advances in eastern Ukraine. In a radio interview, he criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for showing no interest in peace and emphasized his commitment to directly engaging with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump after his inauguration.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published November 16,2024
Subscribe
ZELENSKIY SAYS UKRAINE MUST TRY TO ENSURE WAR ENDS NEXT YEAR THROUGH DIPLOMACY

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Ukraine must do all it can to ensure the war with Russia ends next year through diplomacy.

In a radio interview aired on Saturday, Zelenskiy conceded that the battlefield situation in eastern Ukraine was difficult and Russia was making advances. He said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was not interested in agreeing to a peace deal.

Zelenskiy said U.S. legislation prevented him from meeting President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration next January. The Ukrainian leader said he would only talk with Trump himself rather than any emissary or advisor.

"I, as the president of Ukraine, will only take seriously a conversation with the president of the United States of America, with all due respect to any entourage, to any people."

"From our side, we must do everything so that this war ends next year, ends through diplomatic means," Zelenskiy said.