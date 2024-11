News World G7 states assure Ukraine of 'unwavering support' against Russia

G7 states assure Ukraine of 'unwavering support' against Russia

Russia is "the sole obstacle to just and lasting peace," the Group of Seven (G7) leading Western industrialized nations said in a joint statement, stressing that their countries would stand by Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

DPA WORLD Published November 16,2024 Subscribe

The Group of Seven (G7) leading Western industrialized nations on Saturday assured Ukraine of its "unwavering support" against the full-scale Russian invasion, which is nearing its 1,000th day.



Russia is "the sole obstacle to just and lasting peace," the leaders said in a joint statement, stressing that their countries would stand by Ukraine "for as long as it takes."



The statement was published by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is chairing the G7 this year. The other members are the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Japan and Germany.



Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022 and now controls around one-fifth of Ukraine's territory.



The G7 statement cited the immeasurable suffering the Ukrainian people have had to endure and acknowledged their great resilience and determination to defend their country and culture.



Canada is set to chair the G7 next year, when the US stance towards Ukraine following the re-election of Donald Trump as president will loom large.