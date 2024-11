In the 9th week of the EuroLeague, Anadolu Efes defeated Spain's Baskonia 89-84 on the road.

The game, played at Buesa Arena, saw Anadolu Efes finish the first quarter with a 24-21 lead and head into halftime with a 46-39 advantage.

Maintaining their lead in the second half, the dark blue and white team finished the third quarter 65-63 ahead and secured a 89-84 victory.

With this win, Anadolu Efes earned their 5th victory in the competition, while Baskonia suffered their 5th loss.