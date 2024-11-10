Liverpool shoutout Aston Villa 2-0, go 5 points clear at top of English Premier League

Liverpool beat Aston Villa 2-0 on Saturday to go five points clear at the top of the English Premier League.

Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez scored the opener after 20 minutes at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium.

Liverpool doubled the lead in the 84th minute after Egyptian star Mohamed Salah found the net.

The leaders boosted their points to 28 in 11 matches.

Aston Villa have 18 points and is in the lower ranks.

Liverpool's nearest opponents, Manchester City, have 23 points after an unexpected 2-1 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton came back against the defending champions at the American Express Stadium.

Norwegian star Erling Haaland gave the lead to City in the first half but Brighton secured the win after Joao Pedro and Matt O'Riley scored second-half goals in five minutes.

Brighton have 19 points and moved to the fourth position in the league.