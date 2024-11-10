CHELSEA EARN 1-1 DRAW WITH ARSENAL IN SUNDAYS LONDON DERBY

Chelsea earn 1-1 draw with Arsenal in Sunday's London derby

Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya concedes the 1-1 goal during the English Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC, in London, Britain, 10 November 2024. (EPA Photo)

Chelsea took a 1-1 home draw with Arsenal in Sunday's London derby in the English Premier League.

In the first half at Chelsea's home Stamford Bridge, Arsenal's German star Kai Havertz scored but after a VAR review his goal was disallowed for offside.

Arsenal broke the deadlock in the 60th minute.

Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli was free at the far post to score from narrow angle. Norwegian star Martin Odegaard, who returned for Arsenal after a lengthy absence for an injury, assisted him by a through ball.

Ten minutes later, Chelsea equalized as Portuguese forward Pedro Neto unleashed a powerful and low strike to beat Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya. Enzo Fernandez assisted Neto.

In the injury time Arsenal's Belgian forward Leandro Trossard wasted a chance in the box after a teamwork.

So the points were shared.

Chelsea and Arsenal have 19 points each to be in the Premier League's top four.

Manchester City are in the second position with 23 points after a 2-1 loss at Brighton on Saturday.

Leaders Liverpool extended the point gap after they beat Aston Villa 2-0 on Saturday and their nearest opponents have lost points each this weekend.

The Reds have 28 points in 11 matches to be on top of the league table.

On Sunday, mid-table Tottenham Hotspur were stunned by visitors Ipswich 2-1 in London.

Manchester United, which are 13th in standings, beat Leicester City 3-0 in a home match on Sunday. Man Utd regulars Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho were on the scoresheet.

Leicester City defender Victor Kristiansen scored an own goal at the Old Trafford.

The Premier League will return Saturday, Nov. 23, after the international break.

RESULTS OF MATCHWEEK 11



Brentford - Bournemouth: 3-2

Crystal Palace - Fulham: 0-2

West Ham United - Everton: 0-0

Wolves - Southampton: 2-0

Brighton - Manchester City: 2-1

Liverpool - Aston Villa: 2-0

Manchester United - Leicester City: 3-0

Nottingham Forest - Newcastle United: 1-3

Tottenham Hotspur - Ipswich: 1-2

Chelsea - Arsenal: 1-1