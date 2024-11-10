Dutch police detain pro-Palestinian protesters in Amsterdam

Dutch police detained numerous pro-Palestinian protesters in Amsterdam on Sunday.

The protesters gathered to challenge the media's portrayal of recent incidents as "anti-Semitism" and to oppose the blame placed on pro-Palestinian supporters for events following the Ajax-Maccabi Tel Aviv match.

Police intervened to disperse the crowd, using batons, which resulted in injuries among some demonstrators.

Amsterdam authorities imposed a three-day ban on demonstrations starting Friday.

Among those detained was Jazie Veldhuyzen, a senior city councilor. Speaking to Anadolu, Veldhuyzen said the group of Palestinian supporters chose to protest the ban, the government's and police's alleged permission for Maccabi supporters to attack local residents, and the Netherlands' "complicity" in what they termed as genocide.



















