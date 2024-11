Mustafa Kemal Atatürk: Remembering the founder of the Turkish Republic 86 years after his death

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, passed away 86 years ago on November 10, 1938, at the age of 57. His legacy as a military leader and visionary statesman is remembered annually, with commemorations honoring his contributions to Türkiye's independence and modernization.

Published 10.11.2024





