Olympic champion boxer revealed to be male

The gender identity of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who won the gold medal in women's boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has come under scrutiny following the leak of a medical report.

According to the report obtained and shared publicly by French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia, Khelif possesses XY chromosomes.

This condition is reported to be associated with a medical condition known as 5-alpha reductase deficiency.

The report, prepared by specialists at Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital in Paris and Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital in Algeria in June 2023, details Khelif's biological characteristics, noting the absence of a uterus.

This is not the first time Khelif's XY chromosomes have come to light. Previously, the International Boxing Association (IBA) prohibited her from participating in the gold medal match at the World Championship held in New Delhi in 2023 for similar reasons.







