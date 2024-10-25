Fenerbahce draw with Manchester United, Besiktas beat Lyon in Europa League

Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce settled for a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at home in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Fenerbahce took to the field wearing black armbands in memory of the five people who perished in a terrorist attack Wednesday on Turkish Aerospace Industries' headquarters in Ankara.

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen's long shot brought the lead to the visitors in the 15th minute at Ulker Stadium in Istanbul.

Manchester United's English attacker Marcus Rashford's low shot missed Fenerbahce's goal by inches in the 22nd minute.

Just one minute later, Fenerbahce's Serbian winger Dusan Tadic missed a chance to equalize by aiming his shot to United midfielder Manuel Ugarte in an easy-to-score position.

The Red Devils' goalie Andre Onana saved two close-range headers of Fenerbahce players in a matter of seconds in the 37th minute.

The Yellow Canaries began the second half with a goal as Moroccan attacker Youssef En-Nesyri leveled with a header in the 49th minute.

Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho was sent to the stands with a red card following a heated dispute with the referee in the 57th minute after his team was denied an appeal for a penalty.

Fenerbahce are in 14th spot with 5 points, while Manchester United are in 21st spot with 3 points.

- BESIKTAS BEAT LYON 1-0 WITH GEDSON FERNANDES' GOAL

In another Europa League game of the night, Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas beat French side Olympique Lyon 1-0.

Besiktas also took to the field wearing black armbands in memory of those who died in Wednesday's terrorist attack.

Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes scored the winning goal of the visitors in the 71st minute.

Lyon are 10th with 6 points while Besiktas are in 27th spot with 3 points.









