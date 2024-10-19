Bayern midfielder Pavlovic suffers suspected collarbone fracture

Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic faces a spell on the sidelines after he sustained a suspected collarbone fracture in Saturday's Bundesliga match against VfB Stuttgart.Pavlovic fell on his right shoulder five minutes into the game leaders Bayern won 4-0 and was replaced by João Palhinha.Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl told Sky TV post-match that an official diagnosis was not available yet but it appeared that the 20-year-old had broken his collarbone.Coach Vincent Kompany said "it is a pity for him" but that it won't harm his career. Pavlovic is a regular starter.The injury comes ahead of a busy spell for Bayern with seven matches in three weeks, including a Champions League date at Barcelona next week.Pavlovic is the second sidelined Germany player for Bayern as Jamal Musiala is also yet to return from a hip problem.