Bayern midfielder Pavlovic suffers suspected collarbone fracture

Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic is expected to miss time due to a suspected collarbone fracture sustained during Saturday's Bundesliga match against VfB Stuttgart.

DPA SPORTS
Published October 19,2024
Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic faces a spell on the sidelines after he sustained a suspected collarbone fracture in Saturday's Bundesliga match against VfB Stuttgart.

Pavlovic fell on his right shoulder five minutes into the game leaders Bayern won 4-0 and was replaced by João Palhinha.

Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl told Sky TV post-match that an official diagnosis was not available yet but it appeared that the 20-year-old had broken his collarbone.

Coach Vincent Kompany said "it is a pity for him" but that it won't harm his career. Pavlovic is a regular starter.

The injury comes ahead of a busy spell for Bayern with seven matches in three weeks, including a Champions League date at Barcelona next week.

Pavlovic is the second sidelined Germany player for Bayern as Jamal Musiala is also yet to return from a hip problem.