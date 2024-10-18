Fenerbahce Beko secures 78-71 win against ALBA Berlin on road

Fenerbahce Beko sealed a 78-71 away win Thursday against ALBA Berlin in Round 4 of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

Fenerbahce Beko had four double-digit scorers, with Nigel Hayes-Davis the high scorer with 14 points and five rebounds.

Wade Baldwin IV added 13 points while Tarik Biberovic and Nicolo Melli each finished with 12 points at Uber Arena.

"Everybody needs to feel part of the game. We're still finding our way," Baldwin said after the game. "We're a relatively new team. I think we just need to play a little bit faster -- find our rhythm, get guys going and have some fun."

Matteo Spagnolo and Martin Hermannsson each had 13 points for ALBA Berlin.

Trevion Williams had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the German club.

Fenerbahce improved to 3-1, while ALBA Berlin fell to 1-3.