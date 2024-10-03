Atletico Madrid gets 3-game partial stadium ban over fan trouble in Madrid Derby

Atletico Madrid has been ordered to close part of its Metropolitano Stadium for three matches after fans threw objects onto the pitch during Sunday's Madrid Derby.

The Competition Committee of the Spanish Football Federation announced its decision regarding the incidents, which caused the match to be halted for more than 15 minutes by the referee's decision due to foreign objects being thrown at Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from the stands where the home fans were located.

The committee said in a statement that Atletico Madrid was given a three-match partial closure of the stands covering the 5,000 seats behind the goal where the incidents took place and a fine of €45,000 ($49,706).

The club has the right to appeal the decision.

The match ended 1-1, with Atletico leveling in stoppage time.










