Palestinian FA expects FIFA Council to approve ban on Israel at its meeting on Oct. 3

The Palestine Football Association (PFA) announced on Wednesday that FIFA has received an independent legal assessment to impose sanctions on Israel Football Association for violations of human rights and humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip.

"We appreciate the professionalism and impartiality FIFA has shown in handling this matter, particularly in referring the issue to legal experts for thorough evaluation. The PFA remains confident in the fairness of the ongoing process," reads the PFA's statement.

"As the sole recognized football authority in Palestinian territory, we affirm our right enshrined in FIFA statutes and laws, to develop and promote football across areas recognized under international law.

"This includes the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem, as re-affirmed by the recent ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and reinforced by numerous international legitimacy resolutions from the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council," the PFA said.

It added: "PFA patiently awaits the final decision, expected to be reviewed by the FIFA Council on October 3."

In April, the PFA petitioned FIFA to sanction and exclude Israel for violating human rights and humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October of last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 41,500 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 96,000 injured, according to local health authorities.







