EU urges Israel and Hezbollah ‘to urgently implement a cease-fire’

The EU on Thursday urged Israel and Hezbollah "to urgently implement a cease-fire" across the Blue Line, the demarcation line between Israel and Lebanon.

"We deplore the heavy price paid by civilians, including children and UN staff, and urge the respect of International Humanitarian Law in all circumstances," the 27-member bloc said in a statement.

Noting that any further escalation would have dramatic consequences for the wider region and beyond, it urged all relevant actors implement immediate measures towards de-escalation.

"We urge both parties to urgently implement a ceasefire across the Blue Line that effectively and immediately ends all cross-border threats, and to work towards the full and symmetrical implementation of UN Security Council resolution 1701, so as to ensure the safe return of displaced populations on both sides as part of a broader negotiated settlement," it said.

The EU also called on the international community to mobilize to support ongoing diplomatic efforts to that end.

"We commend and strongly support the efforts of France and the United States to achieve a negotiated ceasefire," it added.

Israel has pounded Lebanon since Monday, killing at least 640 people and injuring over 2,500 others, according to figures released by the Health Ministry.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border clashes since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed more than 41,500 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last October.