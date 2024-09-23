Former Turkish basketball player Asım Pars found dead at his home in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Former Turkish basketball player Asım Pars, 48, was found dead at his home in Bosnia and Herzegovina, police confirmed on Monday.

The Turkish player of Bosnia and Herzegovina origin was found in his family home in the northeastern town of Kalesija, police said in a statement.

Pars, who was born in 1976, started his basketball career in 1992 in the Sloboda Tuzla team in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He moved to Türkiye during the Balkan Wars, from 1992 to 1995.

In Türkiye, the Turkish international played for Galatasaray, Tuborg Pilsener, Ülkerspor, TOFAŞ, Fenerbahçe, Efes Pilsen, Pınar Karşıyaka, Türk Telekom, Mersin Büyükşehir Belediye, and Erdemirspor.

He also won a silver medal with Türkiye at the European Basketball Championship in 2001.



















