Juventus held to goalless draw by visiting Napoli

Juventus were held to a goalless draw by Napoli in Serie A on Saturday, their third consecutive match to end scoreless on the domestic front.

Juve are the only side yet to concede a goal in Europe's top five leagues but they now also remain goalless since the beginning of September in their domestic campaign.

Thiago Motta's side were previously held to 0-0 draws against AS Roma and Empoli before they got their Champions League campaign under way with a 3-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.

Juventus are fourth in the standings on nine points, one point behind third-placed Napoli who have been unbeaten in four games.

The hosts had more possession throughout the game but Napoli came closer to snatching a winner and Juve goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio saved Scott McTominay's attempt from outside the box in the first half, before Romelu Lukaku failed to follow up.

Di Gregorio then leaped to deny winger Matteo Politano from a free kick in first-half stoppage time, diverting the shot with the tips of his fingers.

Politano had another great chance to put Napoli in front after the break when he went on a solo run but struck slightly above the bar from the edge of the box.

Good defending on both sides nipped many chances in the bud as Juve centre-back Gleison Bremer did well to keep Lukaku under control while Napoli's back line proved a tough nut to crack for Dusan Vlahovic, who was substituted at halftime by Timothy Weah.

Juventus won 10 of their previous 13 home games against Napoli in Serie A, including last season (1-0).

Only once previously have they managed to keep a clean sheet in their opening five games of a league campaign, in 2014-15.

Juventus next travel to Genoa on Sept. 28 before they visit RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Oct. 2.

Napoli host Monza in next round of games after they face Palermo in the second round of Coppa Italia on Thursday.









