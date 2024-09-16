Arsenal survive with 1-0 win in Premier League London derby against Tottenham

Arsenal's Gabriel, foreground, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo)

Arsenal survived with a 1-0 win in the English Premier League London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes' goal with a header in the 64th minute brought victory to the Gunners at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arsenal goalie David Raya's vital saves helped his team to defend the victory in the London derby.

With this result, Arsenal climbed to the second spot with 10 points as they passed Liverpool on goal difference after the Reds suffered a surprise defeat at home on Saturday.

Manchester City lead the standings after four games, with 12 points.