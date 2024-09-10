News Sports Undav and Kimmich help Germany fight back in draw with Dutch

Undav and Kimmich help Germany fight back in draw with Dutch

Germany conceded a goal after 100 seconds but forced their way back to share the points as they drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in an entertaining Nations League Group A3 clash at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Tuesday.

The Dutch ripped through the middle of the German side after just 2 minutes and Tijani Reijnders coolly slotted home for the hosts.



But their old rivals hit back on 38 when Undav, who had struggled to get in to the game, netted on the rebound.



The Stuttgart man then set up captain Joshua Kimmich for 2-1 on the stroke of half-time, but it was unclear if Undav had actually miscued a shot.



Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries levelled the scores early in the second period and the game then petered out.



Undav started in place of Niclas Füllkrug, who scored the opener in Friday's 5-0 win over Hungary but missed the clash in Amsterdam due to an Achilles problem.



After the international retirements of Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos, Thomas Müller and İlkay Gündoğan, Germany have made a decent start to the Nations League as they try to ease the pain of a quarter-final loss to winners Spain as Euro 2024 hosts.











