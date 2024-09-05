TÜRKIYE’S WOMENS GOALBALL NATIONAL TEAM DEFEAT ISRAEL TO WIN GOLD MEDAL IN PARIS

In the semi-final match held at South Paris Arena, defending champions Türkiye, aiming to retain their title, faced Israel. Türkiye led 7-2 at halftime and went on to win the match 8-3, clinching the gold medal.

After winning gold at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, the visually impaired national athletes made history once again in Paris 2024. The Women's Goalball National Team has now become the team with the most gold medals in the Paralympic Games for Türkiye.

The victorious squad, led by head coach Gültekin Karasu, included Sevda Altunoluk, Fatma Gül Güler, Reyhan Yılmaz, Şeydanur Kaplan, Sevtap Altunoluk, and Berfin Altın. Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak was also present at the match.

With this victory, Türkiye's total medal count at the games rose to 19. So far, Türkiye has secured 3 gold, 9 silver, and 7 bronze medals, marking their best-ever performance at the Paralympic Games, which conclude on September 8.





















