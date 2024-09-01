Man Utd forward Jadon Sancho signs for Chelsea

Manchester United's English forward Jadon Sancho on Saturday moved to Chelsea on loan for the remainder of this season.

"Chelsea is pleased to announce Jadon Sancho has joined the club on loan from Manchester United, with the Blues having an obligation to sign the England international permanently next summer," the London club said in a statement.

Man Utd said the England international completed his move on transfer deadline day, which was Friday.

Sancho, 24, told Chelsea he is "excited" to be joining a London team.

"London is where I grew up and I'm happy to be back.

"The manager spoke to me about the project and, for a young player, it's exciting. Hopefully I can bring goals and assists to the (Stamford) Bridge," Sancho said.

Sancho began his career at Watford Youth before his move to Manchester City.

In 2017, Sancho was transferred to the German club Borussia Dortmund, where he improved himself. Then he joined Manchester United in 2021.

Sancho scored 53 goals in 158 appearances for Dortmund. He tallied 12 goals in 83 matches for Man Utd.

He helped Dortmund win the German Super Cup and the German Cup in previous years.

Sancho spent the second half of the last season on loan at his ex-club Dortmund after he had been exiled from the Manchester United squad for a "discipline issue."

Sancho, who played on both flanks, helped Dortmund advance to the 2024 Champions League final, but the Germans were defeated 2-0 by Real Madrid at Wembley.

He has 23 caps for England and represented his country at the EURO 2020 final in 2021 held during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sancho was not included in England's 2022 FIFA World Cup or EURO 2024 squads.