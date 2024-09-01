Kane and Muller lift Bayern to 2-0 home win over Freiburg

A Harry Kane penalty and a second-half goal by Thomas Muller was enough to give Bayern Munich all three points in the Bundesliga as they beat Freiburg 2-0 on Sunday and new head coach Vincent Kompany continued his winning start.

Bayern were awarded a penalty for a handball following a VAR review when Kane's header hit the arm of Freiburg captain Christian Gunter.

Kane stepped up to take the penalty himself, and the England striker sent Freiburg goalkeeper Florian Muller the wrong way, slotting the ball into the bottom left corner to give the hosts the lead in the 38th minute.

The second half was a much quieter affair until Serge Gnabry's cross found Muller, who beautifully controlled the ball and smashed it past the goalkeeper to mark his record 710th appearance for Bayern.

Freiburg were awarded a penalty in the dying moments of injury time after Ritsu Doan's volley struck the hand of Joao Palhinha at close range, but Lucas Holer failed to convert it.









