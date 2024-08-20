FENERBAHCE ENDS ITALIAN STRIKER JOAO PEDROS CONTRACT

Joao Pedro, an Italian of Brazilian descent, officially departed Fenerbahce following a mutual agreement to terminate his contract on Tuesday.

"A mutual agreement has been reached with Joao Pedro, one of the Professional Football A Team players, and his contract has been terminated," the Istanbul team said in a statement.

"We wish the player success in his career," it added.

Pedro, 32, previously played for Vitoria S.C., Palermo, Santos FC, and Gremio.

The striker helped Fenerbahce win the 2022-23 Turkish Cup and scored five goals in 28 games for the team.