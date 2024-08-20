FENERBAHCE ENDS ITALIAN STRIKER JOAO PEDROS CONTRACT

 Contact Us
"A mutual agreement has been reached with Joao Pedro, one of the Professional Football A Team players, and his contract has been terminated," the Istanbul team said in a statement.

Anadolu Agency
Published August 20,2024
Joao Pedro, an Italian of Brazilian descent, officially departed Fenerbahce following a mutual agreement to terminate his contract on Tuesday.

"We wish the player success in his career," it added.

Pedro, 32, previously played for Vitoria S.C., Palermo, Santos FC, and Gremio.

The striker helped Fenerbahce win the 2022-23 Turkish Cup and scored five goals in 28 games for the team.