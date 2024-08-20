Gaza cease-fire talks at 'decisive moment,' says patriarch of Jerusalem

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the patriarch of Jerusalem, expressed concern on Tuesday as cease-fire talks in the Gaza Strip reached a "decisive moment," warning of further escalation if negotiations fail.

"We can go towards a cease-fire now or towards a degeneration," he said at an event in Rimini, Italy. "It all depends on the coming days, this is why I am asking for prayers: It's the only thing that we can do."

Pizzaballa's remarks came during U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Egypt, where the top diplomat was pushing for progress towards a Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal.

However, several issues remain to be resolved in talks planned for later this week.

While hopeful, Pizzaballa said he had his doubts that the negotiations would produce a Gaza cease-fire.

"This is the last 'train.' If we do not reach a cease-fire deal, it will be dramatic," he said.

"The impact this war has had on both populations has been dramatic. For Israel what happened on Oct. 7 was an incredible shock. For the Palestinians, what is happening in Gaza is something unseen before," he added.

"In one way or another, the war will end, but reconstruction amid these attitudes of mistrust, hatred, and deep contempt will be a huge effort which will involve all of us."

For months, the U.S., Qatar and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner-hostage exchange and cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023. The conflict has resulted in over 40,170 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and more than 92,740 injuries, according to local health authorities.

The ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.