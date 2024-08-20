Palestinian government advances plan for Gaza reconstruction

Displaced Palestinians watch from a makeshift camp as shells fired from Israeli tanks hit an area near the Hamad residential complex in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 18, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

The Palestinian government is working on a "comprehensive plan" for the reconstruction of the war-torn Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said on Tuesday.

"Significant progress has been made in preparing the framework for the Gaza and West Bank reconstruction plan and launching a major economic and social development program in cooperation with the World Bank, the UN, and the EU," his office said in a statement.

The premier emphasized the need to "significantly expand urgent relief and early recovery operations, including the restoration of essential services such as water, health services, electricity, sanitation, education, debris removal, temporary shelter, livelihood support, recovery, and economic empowerment."

Mustafa called for international pressure "to halt the (Israeli) aggression, and to support emergency response to provide essential services, rebuild infrastructure in Gaza, achieve stability, and ensure a dignified life for the Palestinian people."

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The Israeli onslaught has resulted in over 40,170 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and more than 92,740 injuries, according to local health authorities.

The ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.



















