U.S. approves potential sale of Excalibur projectiles to Denmark

The U.S. Department of State approved a possible sale of Excalibur projectiles to Denmark for an estimated $121 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"The proposed sale will improve Denmark's capability to meet current and future threats by providing precision capability equipment and increasing first strike accuracy in its brigades," it said in a statement.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corporation, located in Tucson, Arizona.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on Tuesday.