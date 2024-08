Gabrielle Thomas from the United States claimed the gold medal in the women's 200 meters at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday.

Thomas won bronze (200m) and silver (4x100m) at Tokyo 2020 but now occupied the top of the podium, finishing the race in a time of 21.83 seconds at the Stade de France.

The 27-year-old completed the race ahead of Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred by 0.25 seconds, while her teammate Brittany Brown clinched the bronze medal.