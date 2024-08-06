Turkish athlete Berke Akcam advances to Paris Olympics semifinals

 Contact Us
Published August 06,2024
Turkish athlete Berke Akcam on Tuesday advanced to the semifinals in the repechage competitions of the 400-meter hurdles at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Akcam placed first in his series with a time of 48.72.

Yasmani Copello, another member of the Turkish delegation, was unable to compete in the repechage race-like a second chance, or wild card system-due to problems during the warmup.

German Joshua Abuaku advanced to the semifinals by placing second.

The semifinal in this category will be held on Wednesday at 1735 GMT.