Turkish athlete Berke Akcam advances to Paris Olympics semifinals

Turkish athlete Berke Akcam on Tuesday advanced to the semifinals in the repechage competitions of the 400-meter hurdles at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Akcam placed first in his series with a time of 48.72.

Yasmani Copello, another member of the Turkish delegation, was unable to compete in the repechage race-like a second chance, or wild card system-due to problems during the warmup.

German Joshua Abuaku advanced to the semifinals by placing second.

The semifinal in this category will be held on Wednesday at 1735 GMT.