Russia expels Moldovan diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Russia on Tuesday said it had expelled a Moldovan diplomat in a tit-for-tat move after Chisinau expelled a Russian diplomat in an espionage scandal.

Tensions between Moscow and ex-Soviet pro-EU Moldova are tense, with Russia backing separatists in the breakaway region of Transnistria and regularly criticising Moldova's attempts to move closer to the West.

Russia's foreign ministry said it summoned Moldova's top envoy "to lodge a strong protest against the ongoing unfriendly steps" being taken by Chisinau towards Russia.

Moscow said it was declaring "a member of the Moldovan embassy in Russia 'persona non grata'".

Moldova last week accused an official of an unspecified embassy in the country of "communicating" with two officials who it alleged were conspiring against Chisinau and passing on information to a foreign country.

It later expelled the Russian diplomat.

Brussels granted Moldova EU candidate status in 2022 -- shortly after Russia launched its military offensive on Ukraine -- further straining relations with Moscow.

The country will hold a referendum in October 2024 on whether to codify the country's desire to join the EU in its constitution.

The vote will take place alongside presidential elections.







