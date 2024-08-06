News Sports Kicker: Bayern and Leverkusen agree to Tah transfer

DPA SPORTS Published August 06,2024

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen to buy Germany centre back Jonathan Tah, the Kicker football magazine reported on Tuesday.



The 28-year-old, who won a league and cup double with Leverkusen last season, started for Germany at the home European Championship.



Kicker said Bayern would pay around €25 million ($27 million) initially, with the deal having some way to go before it is sealed.





Tah has a deal at Leverkusen until 2025 so Xabi Alonso's side have decided to cash in now rather than watch him leave for free.



According to Kicker, Bayern only want to sign the defender once Matthijs de Ligt has been sold. Reports say Manchester United are interested in the Netherlands defender and Bayern want €50 million.











