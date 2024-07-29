Türkiye begin Olympic volleyball campaign with win over Netherlands

The Turkish women's national volleyball team beat the Netherlands 3-2 in their opening pool match at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday.

Türkiye won the game with the sets of 19-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, and 15-13 at the South Paris Arena 1 in Pool C.

Melissa Vargas was the highest scorer with 30 points, while Hande Baladin and Eda Erdem added 12 points each.

Jolien Knollema and Nika Daalderop had 15 points each for the losing side.

Türkiye will take on the Dominican Republic in their second game on Thursday.

- Turkish archers beat Colombia to reach last 8 in Paris

The Turkish national men's archery team led by 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Mete Gazoz beat Colombia 5-4 to qualify for the Paris 2024 quarterfinals.

Türkiye will next face India in men's team last eight at Paris' Invalides on Monday.

The Olympics will continue until Aug. 11.