NADAL, RUUD, TSITSIPAS, ZVEREV PASS 1ST ROUND IN MENS SINGLES AT PARIS 2024

Nadal, Ruud, Tsitsipas, Zverev pass 1st round in men's singles at Paris 2024

Spanish legend Rafael Nadal, Denmark's Casper Ruud, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Germany's Alexander Zverev made it through the first round in men's singles tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday.

Nadal eliminated Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, while Ruud beat Taro Daniel of Japan with straight sets of 7-5, 6-1.

Tsitsipas beat Belgian Zizou Bergs 7-6(6), 1-6, 6-1, while Zverev defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 6-2, 6-2.

SVITOLINA, GAUFF, WOZNIACKI, PEGULA REACH 2ND ROUND IN WOMEN'S SINGLES



Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, U.S. player Coco Gauff, Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki and Jessica Pegula of U.S. all reached the second round in women's singles at the Olympics.

Svitolina beat Japan's Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-1 while Gauff eliminated Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-0.

Wozniacki won a hard-fought battle against Egypt's Mayar Sherif with 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, while Pegula beat Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 6-4.