LeBron James named Team USA male flagbearer at Paris Olympics

NBA superstar LeBron James on Monday has been selected as the male flagbearer for the Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games' opening ceremony.

"Leading the way for Team USA. Two-time Olympic gold medalist LeBron James has been selected as our men's flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony," the Team USA said on Instagram.

Los Angeles Lakers forward James, 39, previously won Olympic gold medals at Beijing 2008, and London 2012, and he will compete for U.S. in his fourth Olympics.

He won a bronze medal at Athens 2004, in his debut Olympic Games.

"It's an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together," James said in a statement.

James is a four-time NBA champion, the last with the Lakers in 2020, and became the NBA's all-time scoring leader in 2023.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will start Friday with an opening ceremony across the River Seine.