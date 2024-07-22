HARRIS LAUDS BIDENS UNMATCHED LEGACY AS PATH TO NOMINATION OPENS UP

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris lauded President Joe Biden's "unmatched" legacy in her first public remarks since Biden abruptly ended his re-election bid over the weekend.

"Joe Biden's legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history," she said at the White House as she hosted an event celebrating the National Collegiate Athletic Association championship teams. "In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office."

Harris' office announced that she will be holding a previously undisclosed campaign engagement in Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware later in the afternoon. It is unclear if Biden, who is recovering from COVID, will join.

He is currently in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

In announcing that he would be stepping down from the Democratic race, Biden threw his full endorsement behind his vice president. Since then, a wave of senior Democrats once thought to be contenders for the nod have stepped aside, many backing Harris outright in a bid to strengthen the party's standing ahead of November's election.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's endorsements now make it much easier for Harris to secure the nomination. The senior Democrats made it clear in their announcements that they were stepping aside in order to strengthen the Democratic hand against Republican nominee Donald Trump.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin also announced Monday that he would not be seeking the nomination, but his potential candidacy was widely viewed as a long-shot potential bid, particularly after he left the Democratic Party to become an Independent. He continues to caucus in the Senate with Democrats, however.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, once seen as a strong contender for the nomination, was among the first to announce his endorsement of Harris shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden said he would be ending his re-election campaign in an announcement that shocked many across the nation.

The Democratic National Committee's rules committee is expected to meet this week to establish the process that will govern the selection of the party's nominee.

It is currently unclear if the nomination will be made via a virtual vote, or if the decision will be left to the Aug. 19-22 convention in Chicago when candidates would seek to win support from delegates in what would be known as an "open" convention.