UEFA TO LOOK INTO GIBRALTAR CHANT AT SPAINS EURO CELEBRATIONS

Spain duo Álvaro Morata and Rodri are being investigated by UEFA over their behaviour during their Euro 2024 celebrations on Monday. An ethics and disciplinary inspector will be appointed, UEFA said in a statement on Friday, to probe the pair's actions when the European Championship trophy was paraded in Madrid on Monday.

Published July 19,2024
UEFA has begun a disciplinary process after Spain captain Alvaro Morata and midfielder Rodri sang "Gibraltar is Spanish" during their European Championship celebrations.

European soccer's governing body said on Friday it was appointing an ethics and disciplinary inspector to look into the chant and evaluate whether it violated its disciplinary regulations.

Spain held victory celebrations in Madrid on Monday where senior players including Morata and Manchester City's Rodri chanted about Gibraltar, a British territory located at the southern tip of Spain, while on stage in front of a large crowd.

Gibraltar's Football Association filed a formal complaint to UEFA on Thursday about the chant, calling it deeply offensive to Gibraltarians.

Spain ceded Gibraltar to Britain in 1713 but has long called for its return.