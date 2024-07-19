UEFA TO LOOK INTO GIBRALTAR CHANT AT SPAINS EURO CELEBRATIONS

UEFA to look into Gibraltar chant at Spain's Euro celebrations

UEFA has begun a disciplinary process after Spain captain Alvaro Morata and midfielder Rodri sang "Gibraltar is Spanish" during their European Championship celebrations.

European soccer's governing body said on Friday it was appointing an ethics and disciplinary inspector to look into the chant and evaluate whether it violated its disciplinary regulations.

Spain held victory celebrations in Madrid on Monday where senior players including Morata and Manchester City's Rodri chanted about Gibraltar, a British territory located at the southern tip of Spain, while on stage in front of a large crowd.

Gibraltar's Football Association filed a formal complaint to UEFA on Thursday about the chant, calling it deeply offensive to Gibraltarians.

Spain ceded Gibraltar to Britain in 1713 but has long called for its return.









