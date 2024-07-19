BIDENS COVID-19 SYMPTOMS HAVE IMPROVED MEANINGFULLY: PHYSICIAN

US President Joe Biden's symptoms "have improved meaningfully," according to his physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor on Friday.

"President Biden completed his fourth dose of PAXLOVID this morning. His loose, nonproductive cough and hoarseness continue to be his primary symptoms, but they have improved meaningfully from yesterday," said O'Connor in an update.

The physician said Biden's pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal and his oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air and his lungs remain clear.

"The President continues to tolerate treatment well. We will continue PAXLOVID as planned. In the meantime, the President continues to do the work of the American people," he added.

The White House confirmed Wednesday that Biden tested positive while campaigning in Las Vegas, Nevada. Biden's diagnosis was announced by the president of a Latino civil rights advocacy group that the president was due to address on Wednesday.

The speech was canceled. But Biden did attend a campaign event at the Original Lindo Michoacan Restaurant in Las Vegas, where he met and took selfies with patrons. He was also interviewed by Spanish-language broadcaster, Univision.

Biden is currently in self-isolation at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Earlier in the day, he said will get back to election campaign trail next week, defying calls from Democratic lawmakers to withdraw from the presidential race.