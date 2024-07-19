Republicans confident Trump will win US presidential race

Republicans are confident that former President Donald Trump will win the upcoming presidential election on Nov. 5.

"He's going to win. Yes, I definitely, I definitely think so," Representative Cara Pavalock-D'Amato told Anadolu on Thursday.

Her remarks came at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Trump made his first public speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) since surviving an assassination attempt at a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed his right ear.

The four-day RNC, which started on Monday, saw the attendance of about 50,000 people.

"Come November, I'm looking forward to everybody coming together and voting for Donald Trump," she said.

Amid rising calls for US President Joe Biden to withdraw from the race, Pavalock-D'Amato said: "I'm hearing that Biden might be dropping out as early as this weekend, so that's pretty exciting."

She believes that the Democrats have "really taken away personal freedom and really put everybody in jeopardy."

About the assassination attempt, which killed one spectator and critically wounded two others, the representative said that was "very heart wrenching" for America.

- 'Heart of a lion'

Thomas McNally, a Republican, told Anadolu that he was "very relieved" when he saw Trump get up on the stage after the attempt and raised his fist and "show his determination."

Right after he was attacked, face covered in blood, raised his clenched fist, leading to iconic photos. "Fight!" he mouthed to the crowd.

Manuel Vilar, for his part, said he believes that Trump will be elected as 47th president.

"We think he's going to win. He's shown clearly after the assassination attempt. He's got the heart of a lion. He's got incredible courage and fortitude," Vilar added.

Debbie Kuehne, another Republican who rushed to the Convention for Trump, said it was "miracle" that bullet missed the former president.

"I agree it's a miracle. It's, you know, it's amazing, and for him to get right back up, you know, he really did show his strength," she said.

She firmly believes that Trump is going to win the election. Kuehne also appreciated Trump's decision to select Ohio Senator JD Vance as his vice-presidential running mate.

"He's a brilliant guy. I trust Donald Trump, and I like his choice," she said.

Michael Donohue, a Republican delegate, told Anadolu that he was "terrified" by the assassination attempt.

Stressing that there was an "absolute security failure", and "incompetence," Donohue said, referring to the 20-year-old gunman who was able to get close enough to shoot and injure Trump with an AR-style rifle.

"...really no excuse for it, absolute failure, and they really need to get to the bottom of it, figure out how it happened," Donohue added.

Authorities have yet to determine a motive in the assassination attempt. They identified the suspected shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Recalling the moments when the bullet was passing by his ear, Trump said "the amazing thing is that prior to the shot, if I had not moved my head at the very last instant, the assassin's bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be here tonight."

Trump on Thursday accepted the Republican Party's nomination as its presidential candidate.

Republicans said that Trump's "warrior spirit" emerged more after the assassination attempt and that Democratic candidate Biden had no chance to win.

Biden's candidacy has been in the spotlight following his dismal performance against Trump in a presidential debate late last month.

An overwhelming majority of Democrats approve of Vice President Kamala Harris replacing Biden atop the ticket if he decides to step aside, according to a recent report.